BRUSSELS Feb 2 Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss a second rescue package for Greece, which includes a contribution from the private sector, more Greek reforms and financial support from euro zone taxpayers and institutions.

The European Council's diary on the Internet showed euro zone deputy finance ministers -- the Eurogroup Working Group -- would meet from 0900 to 1500 CET (0800-1400 GMT) on Monday and the finance ministers would then meet from 1700 CET.

Euro zone officials have said talks on the private sector's contribution to the second financing programme for Greece are almost finished, and that the focus is now on what reforms Athens will have to undertake in return for the new help.

Euro zone leaders agreed in October they would support Greece with 130 billion euros to keep it financed through 2014, on top of the first bailout plan which totalled 110 billion euros from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)