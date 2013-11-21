BRUSSELS Nov 21 Some issues remain open on Greece's progress in economic reform, international lenders said on Thursday, after an examination of the country's efforts to meet conditions needed to secure further financial aid.

The European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - a group know as the troika - said discussions with Athens would continue.

"Good progress has been made, but a few issues remain outstanding. The discussions will continue from respective headquarters," a joint statement said.

The two sides have been at odd for months over the size of budget savings required for Greece to meet its fiscal targets.

The group intends to return to Athens to continue their review in early December.