BRUSSELS, July 31 The International Monetary
Fund is participating fully in the ongoing talks for a new
bailout programme for Greece, a spokeswoman for the European
Commission said on Friday, dismissing reports the IMF could be
abandoning the rescue plan.
The talks on a new bailout programme are ongoing "with the
IMF present and fully participating in the talks in Athens,"
Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told journalists in
Brussels.
She said the IMF position was unchanged and added that its
approach and timetable were "fully compatible with the European
agenda," which implies a deal on a new bailout programme and
then talks on debt relief for Greece.
