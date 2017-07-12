FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission recommends closing excessive deficit procedure for Greece
#Banking and Financial News
July 12, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 18 hours ago

EU Commission recommends closing excessive deficit procedure for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission recommended on Wednesday the end of disciplinary procedures against Greece over its excessive deficit after improvements in its fiscal position, a new sign of the country's recovery that could help it return to markets soon

"Our recommendation to close the excessive deficit procedure for Greece is another positive signal of financial stability and economic recovery in the country," EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

