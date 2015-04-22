FRANKFURT, April 22 The European Central Bank has raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by about 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion), German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources.

The increase takes the ELA ceiling to 75.5 billion euros, the paper said on Wednesday.

The ECB was not immediately reachable for comment.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors.

