BRIEF-IHS MARKIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES
* PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
PARIS Oct 10 Greek deputy Prime Minister Theodoros Pangalos said on Monday he wanted European investors to buy assets being sold in a broad privatisation plan to help Greece meet the terms of an international bailout plan.
"We want to remain European ... We want most of the capital invested in Greece to be European," Pangalos told journalists in Paris, adding that the sales had so far drawn little interest from European countries. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Writing by Nick Vinocur)
* PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 U.S. President Donald Trump will play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida this week and said he will make sure the Japanese leader is his partner in the game, rather than a competitor.
* Jeffrey Jay reports 18.97 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of February 6, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2jVRGz9) Further company coverage: