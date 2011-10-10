PARIS Oct 10 Greek deputy Prime Minister Theodoros Pangalos said on Monday he wanted European investors to buy assets being sold in a broad privatisation plan to help Greece meet the terms of an international bailout plan.

"We want to remain European ... We want most of the capital invested in Greece to be European," Pangalos told journalists in Paris, adding that the sales had so far drawn little interest from European countries. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Writing by Nick Vinocur)