ATHENS Oct 26 Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos told Greek banks the most likely outcome of an EU
summit on Wednesday was a 50 percent haircut for bondholders who
would receive cash and new 30 year bonds in return for the debt,
newspaper Kathimerini said.
Citing sources in Brussels, where Venizelos has been meeting
with bankers, the paper said that under this scenario banks
would receive 15 euros in cash and 35 euros in 30-year bonds
with a 6 percent coupon for every 100 euros of debt they
currently own.
The paper said, however, the exact proportion of bonds and
cash could change.
Unlike a restructuring proposal agreed in July, the new
bonds issued under this scheme would not have a guarantee from
the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF).
Instead, the cash payment would act as an incentive for
investors.
A Greek banking source familiar with the talks, who
confirmed that there would be no EFSF guarantee for the new
bonds, said that there were still several different combinations
of cash and bonds on the table, which could result in a
different level of haircut.
The July agreement, reached by EU leaders with banks in an
attempt to make Greece's debt sustainable, offered investors
four options to choose from. Most chose the most expensive
option for governments: a par bond exchange into 30 year bonds.
Kathimerini said the option put forward by Venizelos would
cut Greece's outstanding debt by roughly 102.5 billion euros.
However, taking into account the subsequent need to
recapitalise Greek banks, pension funds and insurers, the net
benefit would be around 65-70 billion euros, the paper said.
The paper said Venizelos held talks on Tuesday with the head
of the International Institute of Finance (IIF) banking
association, Charles Dallara, which government sources said were
"very positive".
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn, Harry Papachristou and Tatiana
Fragou; editing by Anna Willard)