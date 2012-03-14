BRIEF-Arch Coal announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
* Arch Coal, Inc. announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
BRUSSELS, March 14 Euro zone countries formally approved on Wednesday a second, 130 billion euro financing package for Greece that will keep Athens funded until 2014, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.
"The euro area member states have today formally approved the second adjustment programme for Greece. All required national and parliamentary procedures have been finalised," Juncker said.
He said euro zone governments have also authorised their temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to release the first instalment of 39.4 billion euros to Greece under the scheme, to be disbursed in several tranches.
The formal completion of the procedure follows political agreement to lend more money to Greece at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Arch Coal, Inc. announces plans to refinance existing first lien term loan facility
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's choice of Representative Mick Mulvaney to become White House budget director on Wednesday appeared to pick up enough Republican votes to vault him into the job.