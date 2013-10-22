* EU Task Force praises Greece on taxes, asks for more
reforms
* Commission to soon clear motorway construction projects
worth billions
* EU mulls more aid for underfinanced Greek companies
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Oct 22 Greece has made progress
in tackling fiscal problems but needs to accelerate the
implementation of structural reforms and raise the efficiency of
public administration to spur growth, the European Commission
said on Tuesday.
Athens has been on an international financial life line
since 2010, with loans granted in exchange for spending cuts and
reforms. After more than three years of painful economic
adjustment the government has repeatedly ruled out imposing new
austerity measures on a nation now in its sixth year of
recession.
The Commission, together with the International Monetary
Fund and the European Central Bank, have stressed the importance
of speedy structural reforms to help the country to recover.
In a report, released in Brussels, the Commission pointed to
the need for a well functioning tax system, a reform of central
public administration and the creation of a supportive and
predictable business environment.
"Growth and job creation can only come from thriving
companies with easy access to liquidity and markets," an EU Task
Force of about 60 EU officials advising Greece said in its Fifth
Activity Report on Greece.
Greece, expected to return to growth next year, is currently
at odds with international creditors over the size of the
country's budget gap next year, prompting talk that Athens might
be forced to adopt new austerity measures.
"It would be a great pity if all the sacrifices the Greek
people have made in the last years would not lead to success," a
senior European Commission official told reporters at a briefing
in Athens.
In a bid to unlock badly-needed investment to revive
Greece's ailing economy, the Commission is expected to clear by
the end of the year four big toll-road construction projects
worth 7.6 billion euros ($10 billion), the report said.
The projects have been suspended for three years as both the
government and concessionaires, including Germany's Hochtief
and France's Vinci, had sought terms to be
revised to take account of Greece's crisis.
Resumption of the EU-cofinanced projects would revive
investment, which has slumped by a total 61 percent in the
country's 2008-2013 recession and is expected to drive a modest
economic recovery of 0.6 percent next year.
The Task Force is also trying to help Greece unlock more EU
funds and loans to provide finance to struggling small
companies, which have been effectively shut out of Greece's
banking system.
Despite record low interest rates by the European Central
Bank, Greek businesses' borrowing costs have hit a record
average level of 6.6 percent, according to government estimates.
"Perhaps there needs to be a more comprehensive approach to
help small and medium enterprises," the EU Commission official
said. "They're the backbone of the Greek economy". ($1 = 0.7312
euros)