* Austria's Spindelegger says Greece progress encouraging
* Remarks follow Schaeuble's signal last year of third
rescue
ATHENS, April 1 Austria's finance minister
played down the idea that Greece may need another package of
financial aid, saying on Tuesday he saw no need for more help
now and hoped that would remain the case.
Michael Spindelegger made his remarks as euro zone finance
ministers met in Athens on Tuesday to discuss the payment of
loans pledged to Greece under international rescues.
"Currently, we do not expect Greece will need a third
package," Spindelegger told journalists. "I hope it will stay
like this."
His remarks may rekindle a debate that had largely died down
after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last
August Greece might need another bailout.
So far, Greece has received about 218 billion euros of loans
from its euro zone neighbours and the International Monetary
Fund, in return for tightening its spending before resuming
normal market borrowing.
Time is running out, however. Greece's second bailout
programme ends this year. Its notional 10-year borrowing costs
remain stubbornly above the European average, making a return to
markets difficult.
But Greece wants to avoid another bailout because it fears
further austerity measures. It plans a first, small bond sale as
early as the first half of this year.
Spindelegger said there had been encouraging progress in
Greece, although he flagged a delay in plans to sell state
assets and reform labour laws.
Last week, a senior euro zone official said there were no
plans for a third bailout, and such an option would be
considered only if Athens asks for it.
Greek 10-year yields have fallen to about 6.5
percent from more than 30 percent in the past two years, showing
an improvement in the notional cost of borrowing for Athens.
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Tom Koerkemeier, Editing by
Larry King)