* Greek PM to lay out plans for ending austerity
* Greece to negotiate with EU in coming week
By Jeremy Gaunt
ATHENS, Feb 8 New Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras will lay out his radical left-wing government's policies
in a speech later on Sunday, firmly rejecting any more austerity
forced on his debt-strapped country by its euro zone partners.
In his first major speech to parliament as premier, Tsipras
is expected to say that Greece wants no more bailout money,
plans to renegotiate its debt deal and wants a "bridge
agreement" to tide the country over until a new pact is sealed.
A second part of the speech will touch on his government's
social and fiscal policy over the longer term and is likely to
repeat pledges for such things as a rise in the minimum wage and
free electricity for poorer Greeks.
The speech will be closely watched by European Union leaders
who to date have shown scant willingness to meet Tsipras's
demands, fearing a wholesale backtracking on the fiscal and
economic reforms international lenders have demanded in exchange
for some 240 billion euros worth of assistance.
The current bailout expires on Feb. 28 and most lenders want
Greece to apply for an extension, including the commitment to
reforms.
Tsipras will meet EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on
Thursday. Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet euro zone
counterparts the day before.
A Greek official said EU leaders should not expect Tsipras,
who rode to power on a groundswell of anger over EU-imposed
austerity that has helped to impoverish many Greeks, to say one
thing at home and another to them.
"What the prime minister will say in parliament will be ...
the same things that we will say in Brussels," said the
official, who asked not to be named. "He will be very specific."
Over the past week, Greek officials have laid out what they
see as a transitional plan to keep finances flowing over the
next few months while they renegotiate their debt agreement.
They will first reject a 7.2 billion euro bailout tranche
that has been due pending a suspended review.
Instead, they want the right to issue more short-term debt
beyond a current 15 billion euro threshold. They also want 1.9
billion euros in profits from Greek bonds held by the European
Central Bank and other euro zone authorities, something that was
agreed previously.
With that as a bridge, Greek officials would then try to
renegotiate payment of Greek sovereign bond debt, perhaps by
extending payments, only paying interest and getting some
respite on the budget surplus it is expected to run.
As for the government's policy, some of which is deemed in
European capitals irresponsible or too costly, a government
official suggested that not everything had to happen at once.
"The pace of the implementation of our promises is 'within
four years'," the official said.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)