(Adds Dijsselbloem, Renzi, Dombrovskis, updates markets)

* Greek PM tells Reuters "certain" loan request will be accepted

* Merkel demands significant improvements in Greek undertakings

* Renzi says Greeks should get more time in return for reform

* Dijsselbloem sees "reason for some optimism"

* Der Spiegel says ECB making contingency plans for Grexit

By Jan Strupczewski and Renee Maltezou

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 Greece's leftist prime minister said on Friday he was certain euro zone finance ministers would accept his government's request for an extended loan deal, but Germany demanded "significant improvements" in reform commitments.

After long preliminary talks among Greek, euro zone and IMF officials in Brussels, the chairman of the 19-nation Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem said there was "reason for some optimism" but the search for agreement remained very difficult.

With Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme due to expire in little more than a week, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras voiced confidence of an agreement despite the objections to the request made in a letter to Dijsselbloem.

"I feel certain that the Greek letter for a six-month extension of the loan agreement with the conditionalities that accompany it will be accepted," Tsipras said in a statement to Reuters hours before the meeting.

A Greek official said Tsipras had asked European Council President Donald Tusk to convene an emergency European Union summit on Sunday if the ministers failed to reach an agreement.

A report by German magazine Der Spiegel that the European Central Bank was making contingency plans for a possible Greek exit from the currency area if the talks fail, on which the ECB declined comment, highlighted the high stakes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking after talks in Paris, said all EU partners wanted to keep Greece in the euro but added: "There is a need for significant improvements in the substance of what is being discussed so that we can vote on it in the German Bundestag, for example next week."

The Greeks won qualified backing from Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. "I believe that the principle of doing reforms in exchange for more time is just and correct," he said after a meeting of his government in Rome.

REASON FOR SOME OPTIMISM

Finance ministers arriving from other euro zone states lined up to insist on more guarantees for creditors that Greece will fulfil the bailout's strict conditions on budget discipline and economic reforms to win their agreement.

Athens is determined to loosen austerity to revive its economy but Dijsselbloem kept open the possibility that the differences could be bridged.

"There is still reason for some optimism, but it is still very difficult," he said after the preparatory meetings with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.

Tsipras had a long telephone call with Merkel on Thursday and has spoken repeatedly to the leaders of France and Italy in the search for a solution that allows his radical government to fulfil election promises and hold its head high.

"Greece has done everything possible so that we can arrive at a mutually beneficial solution, based on the principle of double respect: respect both to the principle of EU rules and to the electoral result of member states," he said.

Varoufakis said on arrival for the Brussels talks that Athens had gone "not just the extra mile but the extra 10 miles" and it was up to its partners go the rest of the way.

French President Francois Hollande, who promised Tsipras he would work on Merkel to find a solution, insisted there was no scenario envisaging a Greek exit from the single currency.

"COMMUNIST IN A BURBERRY SCARF"

Maltese Finance Minister Edward Scicluna echoed widespread exasperation with Greece when he told MaltaToday on Thursday: "I think they've now reached a point where they will tell Greece 'If you really want to leave, leave'."

With the 240 billion euro bailout expiring on Feb. 28, Greece could run out of money by the end of March without new external funds, people familiar with the figures say, driving it nearer to the euro zone exit.

Euro zone officials said Greece's track record and the combative behaviour of its new leaders have undermined their confidence in whether Athens will deliver what it agrees to in talks with the other countries sharing the euro.

"Unfortunately the changing rhetoric of the Greek authorities has created a certain erosion of trust, so we must build this once again at this Eurogroup meeting and we are hopeful a solution can be found based on the current programme," said the European Commission's vice-president for the euro, Valdis Dombrovskis.

Some pointed comments were directed at Varoufakis, an outspoken Marxist economist and blogger, and his casual style. "Even hardliners like us have to give the benefit of the doubt to a communist in a Burberry scarf," an official of one hawkish European country joked.

Adding to pressure to reach a deal, Greek savers have withdrawn their money from the banks at an accelerating pace despite government assurances that there is no plan to introduce capital controls to stem the outflows.

Deposit outflows rose to a total of over 1 billion euros in the past two days, some of the highest daily levels seen this year, three senior banking sources told Reuters.

Greeks are nervous before a three-day weekend, given memories of capital controls imposed in Cyprus in 2013 over a long weekend, a senior banker said. Monday is a public holiday in Greece.

Tsipras, elected last month on a platform of scrapping the bailout, says austerity has strangled his country's economy and caused a humanitarian crisis.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew weighed in to urge compromise in calls to his Greek, Dutch and French counterparts.

DEADLINE?

Dijsselbloem has said Friday is the deadline for a deal since any extension or change to the bailout agreement would have to be approved by several national parliaments.

However, EU deadlines often slip and Merkel has in the past agreed financial rescues only at the very last moment when she could tell Germans the future of the euro zone was at risk.

Berlin is Greece's biggest creditor, owed 50 billion euros as its share of the EU/IMF bailouts. As Europe's biggest economy, it would take a hit in the turmoil that might ensue if Greece defaulted and left the euro area.

However, whether for tactical reasons or out of deep exasperation with Athens, Germany has conveyed the message that a Greek exit, while not desirable, would be manageable.

The euro fell against the dollar and global equity markets were mostly lower on Friday, off record or multiyear highs, as investors remained cautious about the Eurogroup negotiations. (Additional reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Angeliki Koutantou and Deepa Babington in Athens, Steve Scherer in Rome, Noah Barkin in Berlin, John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel in Frankfurt and; Writing by Paul Taylor and David Stamp; Editing by Giles Elgood and Paul Taylor)