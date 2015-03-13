BRUSSELS, March 13 Greece's problems are euro
zone's problems and the single currency area should send Greece
a message of solidarity as Athens stands ready to deliver on
promises to reform in exchange for more loans, Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras said.
"Greece has already started fulfilling its commitments
mentioned in the Eurogroup decision of 20 Feb so we are doing
our part and we expect our partners to do their own," Tsipras
told reporters after meeting the speaker of the European
Parliament Martin Schulz.
"And I'm very optimistic ... that we will find a solution
because I strongly believe that this is our common interest. I
believe that there is no Greek problem, there is a European
problem," he said.
