* Greece could run out of money within weeks
* Putin says Greece did not ask for aid
* Tsipras says Greece is not a beggar
MOSCOW, April 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin
offered Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras moral support and
long-term cooperation but no financial aid on Wednesday, leaving
Athens to fend for itself in resolving urgent debt problems with
Western creditors.
The leftist-led Greek government, at loggerheads with its
euro zone and International Monetary Fund creditors, risks
running out of money within weeks unless it can reach a new
cash-for-reform deal.
"The Greek side has not addressed us with any requests for
aid," Putin told a joint news conference after Kremlin talks.
"We discussed cooperation in various sectors of the economy,
including the possibility of developing major energy projects."
Tsipras added: "Greece is not a beggar going around to
countries asking them to solve its economic problem, an economic
crisis that doesn't only concern Greece but is a European
crisis."
Athens managed to sell 1.138 billion euros (1.24 billion) in
six-month Treasury bills on Wednesday to keep itself afloat. The
next test comes on Thursday when the government is due to repay
the IMF 450 million euros, leaving it scraping state agencies'
cash reserves to pay April public sector salaries and pensions.
Greece must roll over another 1 billion euros in short-term
debt on April 15.
On a maiden visit to Moscow that caused unease among some EU
partners, Tsipras mostly heeded warnings from Brussels and
Berlin not to break ranks with European Union economic sanctions
imposed on Russia over its role in destabilising Ukraine.
He told the news conference that Greek exports had been hurt
by Russian counter-measures he called understandable, and said
he had made clear to his EU peers that he disagreed with the
rationale for "economic warfare".
Responding indirectly to a warning from European Parliament
President Martin Schulz, Tsipras said: "Greece is a sovereign
country with an unquestionable right to implement a
multi-dimensional foreign policy and exploit its geopolitical
role."
Putin said he understood that Greece, which has historical
and cultural ties to Russia, had been forced to go along with
the policy and disavowed any attempt to use Athens' debt woes to
drive a wedge among EU nations.
"I want to assure you that we do not aim to use any internal
European Union situations to improve ties with the European bloc
as a whole. We want to work with the whole of united Europe,"
the Russian leader said.
GOODWILL BUT NO RELIEF
In a goodwill gesture, Russia's Economics Ministry said it
had prepared a package of proposals to ease a retaliatory ban on
Western food products for a meeting of Greek and Russian
officials on Thursday.
Putin said Moscow could provide credits for joint projects
with Greece in the future, possibly including the planned
Turkish Stream pipeline to carry Russian gas to Europe via
Turkey, in which Tsipras voiced interest.
Putin also said Russia would also be interested in taking
part in privatisation tenders if Greece held any, touching a raw
nerve since Tsipras' government is split over whether or not to
continue with the sale of state assets which its predecessors
began as part of the country's bailout programme.
However, such long-term prospects offered no relief from
Greece's immediate financial stress.
In Brussels, senior euro zone finance officials met for an
update on slow-moving negotiations between Athens and its
creditors on a comprehensive package of reforms they require to
release urgently needed remaining bailout funds.
Greece submitted a 26-page reform list last week but
negotiators say it was vague and optimistic on revenue numbers
and omitted key issues of pensions and labour markets, which are
the most sensitive for Tsipras' leftist Syriza party.
A euro zone official said no breakthrough was expected at
the meeting, and the crunch was likely to come at a meeting of
the currency area's finance ministers in Riga on April 24.
Before then, many of the ministers will have a chance to
meet on the sidelines of the IMF's spring meetings in Washington
on April 17-19.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis met IMF chief
Christine Lagarde and U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Nathan Sheets
in Washington to seek support for Greece's position.
The Greek finance ministry said Lagarde had pledged the
"utmost flexibility" in assessing Greek reform commitments, and
the United States had offered to act as an "honest broker".
However, a U.S. Treasury statement said: "Undersecretary
Sheets urged Greece to fully commit to a process of technical
negotiations with its international partners in order to
finalise a comprehensive set of reforms that merits timely
financial support from Greece's creditors."
