* Greek minister says no referendum or elections now
* Greece slips back into recession in first quarter
* PM Tsipras hosts third cabinet meeting in four days
By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, May 13 Greece's government on Wednesday
ruled out rushing to a referendum to secure public support for
unpopular reforms, opting instead to make a final push for a
compromise with lenders by the end of the month.
Running out of both cash and options to pursue, Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras was to preside over his third cabinet
meeting in four days later on Wednesday to seek a way out of an
impasse in talks with lenders who refuse to dole out more aid.
Adding further pressure on the government, data released on
Wednesday showed the country slid back into a recession in the
first quarter, just months after exiting a six-year depression.
Analysts blamed the 0.2 percent decline in output largely on the
hit to sentiment and demand from the standoff.
For now, Tsipras's government said its aim remained to
strike a deal with its international creditors rather than turn
to a referendum or early elections. At a cabinet meeting on
Tuesday, Athens reiterated hopes for a deal by the end of the
month - by which time it risks running out of cash without new
funds.
"We are working towards an honourable compromise," Interior
Minister Nikos Voutsis told Mega TV. "An immediate recourse to a
referendum or elections is not in our plans right now."
Speculation of a referendum had grown in recent days after
EU paymaster Germany suggested Greece might need one to approve
painful economic reforms on which its creditors insist.
A deal with lenders has proved elusive despite months of
talks because of Tsipras's refusal to bow to demands for
additional pension cuts and labour reforms making it easier to
fire workers - all measures that the government says heaps
unacceptable pain on a long-suffering public.
In a sign of the resistance Tsipras will face if he makes
more concessions, the Communist-affiliated group PAME called on
unions to stage rallies on June 11 and prepare a strike to
protest any new measures accepted as part of a deal with
lenders.
The government says it will not back down from its red
lines, but is doing all it can to agree a deal and has called on
lenders to show action from their end.
"We are speeding up, we are doing everything that has been
agreed," Nikos Pappas, a senior aide to Tsipras, told Sto
Kokkino radio. "We will work with the same vigilance and
determination to complete this deal despite those who want to
undermine it."
MUTUAL CONCESSIONS
Greece's euro zone partners and the International Monetary
Fund, however, accuse Athens of dragging its feet and not
showing enough commitment to reforms to secure aid.
Finding a deal on Greece is taking time because it is hard
to strike the right balance between the Greek government's plans
and the euro zone's rules, ECB executive board member Benoit
Coeure said. Still, the intent is to keep Greece in the euro
single currency and reach a deal soon, he said.
"Let's be clear, all those involved in the discussions want
Greece to stay in the euro zone ... a Greek exit from the euro
zone is not a working scenario," Coeure told French lawmakers.
"We're hoping to reach in the coming weeks a deal with the
Greek government which can be discussed by the Eurogroup," he
said, referring to meetings of euro zone finance ministers.
Failure to strike a deal could pose disastrous consequences
for Greece, which scraped through a 750 million euro debt
payment to the IMF this week only by emptying out its IMF
reserves to avoid touching its fast-depleting cash coffers.
Central government budget data also showed the state reduced
public spending by 2 billion euros compared to the targeted
level in the first four months of the year, an apparent effort
to preserve cash amid the financial storm.
(Additional reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey in Paris, writing by
Deepa Babington)