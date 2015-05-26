BERLIN/BRUSSELS May 26 A senior German official
said on Tuesday there was no reason to believe Greece would be
in default after a 300 million euro payment to the IMF falls due
on June 5.
Separately, euro zone officials said deputy finance
ministers would hold a teleconference on Thursday to follow up
on days of negotiations between representatives of Greece and
creditors the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European
Central Bank and the European Commission.
Greece must repay four loans totalling 1.6 billion euros
($1.76 billion) to the IMF next month, starting with a 300
million euro payment on June 5.
If no deal is reached within EU/IMF for new loans to be
disbursed to Athens, Greece is likely to default on the IMF loan
repayment. This would start a process that could lead Greece out
of the euro zone.
But in Berlin a senior German official, speaking on
condition of not being named, said it was encouraging that
Greece had signalled its desire to meet the looming debt
obligations.
"I find it encouraging, if it is true, that the Greeks
signalled yesterday their desire to repay the 300 million euros
to the IMF on June 5," the official said.
"I think there is reason to believe that we will not be
talking about a default situation around June 5, neither before
or immediately thereafter."
Talks between Greece and its creditors on more funding have
been dragging on since late January, when the left-wing
government of Alexis Tsipras took power on promises of ending
austerity and reversing some reforms agreed with the creditors
by the previous government.
Despite progress on other issues, a deal cannot yet be
reached because the creditors believe that to repay its huge
public debt, Greece should be running a higher primary surplus,
or the balance before debt servicing costs, than Athens is
prepared to accept.
To achieve that surplus, the creditors believe Greece should
raise its Value Added Tax rate and balance its pensions budget.
Greece, however, believes a lower primary surplus would make
the economy grow faster, increasing the chances of the creditors
getting repaid.
