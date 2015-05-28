FOREX-Dollar rises after Trump selloff, helped by Fed comments, ECB report
* Dollar rises as Fed speakers remind markets of rate hike plans
ATHENS May 28 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held an hour-long call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande amid slow-moving negotiations over a cash-for-reforms deal, a Greek government official said on Thursday.
Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund lenders have been locked in talks on the reforms agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.
A new round of negotiations began on Wednesday in Brussels. Greece hopes for a deal by Sunday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
