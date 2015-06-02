* IMF, EU and ECB hammer out joint proposal to put to Greece
* Tsipras: Athens sent creditors "realistic plan" to exit
crisis
* Greek officials say will reject any "take-it-or-leave-it"
offer
* Leaders of Germany, France press for solution this week
By Jan Strupczewski and Renee Maltezou
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, June 2 Greece's creditors on
Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an agreement to put to the
leftist government in Athens in a bid to conclude four months of
acrimonious negotiations and release aid before the
cash-strapped country runs out of money.
The joint effort by the European Commission, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund to set out the
terms for a cash-for-reforms deal came after the leaders of
Germany and France held emergency talks with those institutions
in Berlin on Monday night to press the lenders to bridge their
own differences and find a solution.
"It covers all key policy areas and reflects the discussions
of recent weeks. It will be discussed with (Greek Prime Minister
Alexis) Tsipras tomorrow," a senior EU official said.
Another official said German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Francois Hollande would put the plan to Tsipras
by telephone within hours to try to secure his acceptance.
A Greek government official said Tsipras would travel to
Brussels on Wednesday for a meeting with European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker in the evening, upon Juncker's
request.
"The prime minister will be in Brussels tomorrow with the
Greek proposal in his luggage," the official said.
Tsipras, who has vowed not to surrender to more austerity,
tried to pre-empt a take-it-or-leave-it offer by the creditors,
sending what he called a comprehensive reform proposal to
Brussels on Monday before they could complete their version.
Euro zone officials branded the Greek text insufficient and
said it was not formally on the table.
The Greek leader faces a backlash from his own supporters if
he has to accept cuts in pensions and job protection to avert a
default and keep Greece in the euro zone.
Despite defiant rhetoric and face-saving efforts, he seems
likely to have to swallow painful pension and labour reforms,
facing the choice between putting them to parliament at the risk
of a revolt in his Syriza party, or calling a snap referendum.
Starved of aid and access to bond markets, Athens is
precipitously close to running out of money. It has threatened
to default on an IMF payment this week without a deal, though it
also says it will reject any ultimatums.
Failure to reach agreement this month could trigger a Greek
default and lead to the imposition of capital controls and a
potential exit from the euro zone, dealing a serious blow to
Europe's supposedly irreversible single currency.
The euro zone source said the Greek document contained no
significant concessions on the main outstanding issues of
pension and labour market reform, fiscal targets and the size of
the civil service.
The European Union's economics chief said earlier Athens had
put forward first proposals for pension reform as the talks
reach a crunch point this week with Greek funds drying up.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, who was not at the Berlin meeting, said there were
growing indications that Greece wanted a deal, but that required
the Greek government to tell its voters the truth, that it will
not be able to deliver on all its election promises.
"There are signs that Greece and Tsipras are motivated to
achieve a breakthrough," Dijsselbloem told RTL Nieuws. "We
aren't far enough along and time is pressing."
"The bottom line is that we are not going to meet them
halfway," he said. "The package as a whole must make sense in
budgetary terms."
"REAL INTENSITY"
The Berlin meeting showed that national and international
leaders have taken the battle to keep Greece in the euro zone
into their own hands after months of insisting it was a matter
for technical negotiations among experts.
A Greek government official said Athens would make a 300
million euro ($329.58 million) repayment to the IMF on Friday as
due if there was an agreement with the creditors, hinting it
might otherwise withhold the money without saying so explicitly.
"If we judge that a deal has been sealed, then we will make
the June 5 payment normally," the official said, adding that the
money would be transferred even if a preliminary agreement had
not yet been approved by Eurogroup finance ministers.
Greece's central bank governor, Yannis Stournaras, who
served as finance minister in a previous conservative-led
government, urged the government to respect the "sacrifices" its
people had made to stay in the euro, citing a 35 percent drop in
living standards since the crisis began in 2009.
EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici deflected Greek
demands for official debt relief, saying the issue of making
Greek debt sustainable in the longer term would only be
addressed once Athens had accepted a reform deal to release some
7.2 billion euros in frozen aid.
That programme expires at the end of June unless there is an
agreement.
The ECB's top banking supervisor, Daniele Nouy, stressed on
Tuesday that Greece's banks remain solvent despite deposit
outflows and the government's cash squeeze - a key condition for
the central bank continuing to provide emergency liquidity.
Greek officials say the IMF has been toughest in demanding
pension cuts and opposing any restoration of collective wage
bargaining, while some euro zone governments have privately
accused Juncker and Moscovici of being too soft on Athens.
Greece has received two EU/IMF bailouts totalling 240
billion euros since 2010, when it lost access to capital markets
after admitting it had issued erroneous figures for years
concealing the true scale of its budget deficit.
