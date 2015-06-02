(Adds details)

ATHENS, June 2 Greece has sent creditors a "comprehensive" and "realistic" package of reforms for consideration and is calling on Europe's leaders to accept it so a long-awaited deal can be struck, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday.

Tsipras said the proposal was sent to EU and IMF lenders on Monday night, without elaborating on its contents. A Greek official said it was submitted in time for a late-night meeting in Berlin between the leaders of Germany, France, the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund to discuss Greece's fate.

"We have submitted a realistic plan for Greece to exit the crisis," Tsipras told reporters, calling on Europe to accept the plan to end "divisions in Europe".

"We are not waiting for them to submit a proposal, Greece is submitting a plan - it is now clear that the decision on whether they want to adjust to realism ... the decision rests with the political leadership of Europe."

Sources close to the talks said the latest proposal did not contain major new concessions on issues holding up a deal, such as pension and labour issues.

Greece and its lenders have been locked in talks for months without an agreement and the creditors have accused Tsipras of failing to offer enough concessions - criticism he rejected.

"We have made concessions - because a compromise demands concessions - we know these concessions will be difficult but we have submitted a realistic plan for Greece to exit the crisis," he said.

Failure to reach agreement this month could trigger a Greek default and lead to the imposition of capital controls and a potential exit from the euro zone, dealing a blow to Europe's supposedly irreversible single currency.

"The negotiations are tough, we are determined, we are negotiating with a plan, with a strategy, under difficult circumstances," Tsipras said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Anna Willard)