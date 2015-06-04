(Adds more on Tsipras, Merkel, Hollande call)
* EU/IMF leaders demand asset sales, pension cuts in plan
* Tsipras says deal "in sight" but rejects some demands
* EU officials see some progress, but more work needed
* Some Tsipras allies brand mooted deal as "murderous"
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, June 4 Greece delayed a key
debt payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday as
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his leftist
supporters, demanded changes to tough terms from international
creditors for aid to stave off default.
The IMF said Athens planned to bundle four payments due in
June into a single 1.6 billion euro lump sum which is now due on
June 30.
It was the first time in five years of crisis that Greece
has postponed a repayment on its 240 billion euro bailouts from
euro zone governments and the IMF, even though Tsipras said
earlier this week that Athens had the money and would make the
payment.
The delay came as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said talks
on a cash-for-reforms deal were still far from reaching an
agreement.
In a sign of accelerating efforts to bridge the remaining
differences, Tsipras, Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande spoke late on Thursday evening via conference call,
according to a Greek government official.
Tsipras told the two leaders that the lenders' proposal
could not be a basis for a deal because it was not taking into
account the progress made in talks in Brussels over the past
months, the official said adding that there was optimism that a
deal could be reached soon.
Tsipras, elected in January on a promise to end austerity,
returned from late night talks with EU officials in Brussels to
face an outcry over conditions that would breach the "red lines"
his Syriza party has declared.
He told ministers the government could not accept "extreme
proposals" and said the creditors should understand that the
Greek people had suffered enough and they "have to stop playing
games at its expense", a Greek official said.
"They have not made any step back, regardless of the
convergence reached during these four months on reforms that the
Greek side included in its proposals but the lenders draft
proposal did not," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Tsipras is due to brief parliament on the negotiations from
1500 GMT on Friday.
Earlier the novice prime minister left the talks with
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem
saying a deal with lenders was "within sight" and that Athens
would make a 300 million euro payment to the IMF on Friday. His
tone appeared to harden after he ran into a backlash in Athens.
LARGE GAPS
European officials continued to voice optimism that an
agreement could be clinched in the coming days, but they
acknowledged that large gaps remained to be bridged and said
they expected Greek counter-proposals.
Tsipras rejected pension cuts and a tax rise on electricity
that he said the lenders were demanding along with other
conditions to win the release frozen loans and avert a default
that could hit euro zone and world markets.
Sources familiar with the creditors' five-page plan said it
also asked Athens to commit to selling off state assets and
maintaining unpopular labour reforms, demands that would cross
the party's declared red lines.
The lenders were demanding that Greece reduce spending on
pensions by 1.0 percentage point of gross domestic product and
raise a further 1.0 percent or 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by
increasing value-added tax on products ranging from drugs to
electricity, the sources told Reuters.
Merkel, the EU's most influential leader, said the end was
not yet in sight in the talks, telling a news conference: "The
talks are far from reaching a conclusion."
She has tried to force the pace this week, at least partly
to avoid a Group of Seven summit she will host in Bavaria from
Sunday turning into another crisis session on the euro zone,
highlighting Europe's difficulty in solving its own problems.
Her spokesman said Tsipras would not be invited to the G7.
Dijsselbloem said the Brussels talks that ran beyond
midnight had narrowed down the remaining issues but differences
were "still quite large" and Athens was expected to present
alternatives to some of the lenders' proposals within days.
An EU source said Tsipras could return to Brussels for
further talks late on Friday night or Saturday, possibly along
with top IMF and ECB officials
Time is running out to clinch a deal and get disbursements
approved by national parliaments before the bailout programme
expires at the end of June.
In one concession, the lenders were offering to unlock 10.9
billion euros in unused bank bailout funds that would enable
Greece to cover its financial needs through July and August, an
amount that is more than the 7.2 billion euros left in the
expiring bailout.
ANGER IN ATHENS
As details of the confidential lenders' proposal trickled
out, members of Tsipras' government and his Syriza party
denounced the conditions as unacceptable.
The backlash highlighted the risk of a revolt in Syriza if
the prime minister decides he has to accept a deal, not least
because a big majority of Greeks want to stay in the euro zone.
"(Juncker) took on the dirty work and conveyed the most
vulgar, most murderous, toughest plan when everyone hoped that
the deal was closing," Alexis Mitropoulos, a deputy parliament
speaker and senior official within Syriza told Mega TV. "And
that at a time when we were finally moving towards an agreement
we all want because we rule out a rift leading to tragedy."
Avgi, the Syriza party newspaper headlined Thursday's
edition: "A continuation of austerity? No, thanks!".
Some lawmakers in the ruling party have said Tsipras could
call early elections or a referendum if he had to accept a deal
that crossed Syriza's "red lines".
Conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras, who led the
government that implemented much of Greece's tough bailout
before being defeated in January, urged Tsipras not to call
elections but to seek a national consensus on the negotiations.
With Europe's big powers, and the United States, concerned
about the unpredictable outcome as Greek reserves shrink toward
zero, the creditors also showed some willingness to compromise
by lowering the budget surplus that Athens will be required to
run before debt service payments.
Sources familiar with the proposal said they now sought a
primary surplus of 1.0 percent of gross domestic product this
year and 2.0 percent next year. Greece has offered 0.8 percent
this year and 1.5 percent in 2016. However, since the Greek
economy has fallen back into recession, lowering tax revenues,
the lower target will still require painful retrenchment.
Tsipras ruled out scrapping an income supplement for the
poorest pensioners or a value-added tax change that he said
would raise the tax on electricity by 10 percentage points.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
