* Tsipras calls on parliament to back his stance
* New elections seen as possibility
* Greece postpones 300 million euro IMF repayment
* Poll shows 47 pct of Greeks want lenders' offer accepted
By Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, June 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Friday spurned "absurd" terms of proposed aid from
lenders and delayed a debt payment to the International Monetary
Fund, prolonging an impasse that threatens to push Greece into
default and out of the euro zone.
In a defiant speech aimed at winning parliament's backing
for his rejection of the austerity-for-aid package, Tsipras
balanced indignation with confidence that a deal was "closer
than ever before" to keep his country inside the currency bloc.
The contradictory message underscored the growing pressure
on Tsipras to quickly sign a deal before cash-strapped Athens
runs out of money, while also trying to placate hardliners in
his leftist party who oppose the terms creditors are demanding.
One far-left deputy minister suggested snap elections as a
way out, by obtaining public legitimacy for difficult decisions
to secure aid. But Tsipras made no mention of elections in an
address that focused on attacking the aid plan offered by euro
zone and IMF creditors.
"The Greek government cannot consent to absurd proposals,"
Tsipras told parliament. "I want to believe that this proposal
was a bad moment for Europe or at the very least a bad
negotiating trick and will soon be withdrawn by the masterminds
themselves," he said.
He was speaking after Athens delayed a 300 million euro
payment due to the IMF on Friday, a highly unusual step that
rattled financial markets and sent Greek stocks down 5
percent but that does not yet signal a formal default.
Opinion polls published on Friday show around three out of
four Greeks want to remain in the euro zone, while more want
their government to accept the offer from European and IMF
creditors than want it to be rejected.
But the lenders' proposal crosses many of Tsipras's 'red
lines,' including hiking taxes, privatising strategic assets and
cutting benefits for poor pensioners.
Tsipras instead called on lenders to accept Greece's
proposal sent this week that would reverse labour and pension
reforms, calling it the only "realistic" proposal on the table.
He also refused to sign a bailout agreement or deal that
does not include the debt relief he has long demanded.
Greece must agree a deal before its bailout expires at the
end of June or risk outright default, pushing the euro zone into
uncharted waters and opening the way for Greece to exit the
European single currency zone. But the radical Tsipras, elected
on a pledge to end austerity, has remained defiant.
Tsipras said he was shocked that after five year of
austerity the lenders would make demands like abolishing a small
benefit for low-income pensioners and imposing a 10 percentage
point jump in electricity taxes.
His government says overly harsh austerity policies imposed
by lenders in bailout packages have deepened one of the worst
depressions in modern times.
In what appeared to be a threat that Greece was prepared to
move unilaterally if its demands were not met, Tsipras said the
government would legislate the restoration of collective
bargaining rights for Greek workers, a move lenders oppose.
NEGOTIATING TACTIC
On Friday the government decided to bundle together some 1.6
billion euros it is scheduled to pay the IMF in June into a
single payment at the end of the month, skipping a 300 million
euro payment due on Friday.
It was the first time in five years of crisis that Greece
has postponed a repayment on its 240 billion euro bailouts from
euro zone governments, the European Central Bank and the IMF.
The IMF said the manoeuvre was unorthodox but permissible.
Deputy Social Security Minister Dimitris Stratoulis, from
the far left of the ruling Syriza party, made clear the decision
was a negotiating tactic.
"The government's move is a message that it wants to wait
and see how far they (lenders) will take it, if they will back
off from this unreasonable, inhumane, colonialist package they
are proposing," he said.
Yields on Greek two-year bonds soared nearly three
percentage points to over 25 percent, and lower-rated euro zone
bonds also headed higher in a sign of growing market unease.
Many analysts expect a last-minute aid deal that would avert
a Greek exit from the euro but say the coming weeks could see
further ructions in Greek politics, keeping markets on edge.
"Fasten your seat belts for what could be a rough ride in
Greece," said Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding.
Time is running out to clinch a deal and get further
disbursements approved by EU national parliaments, some of which
have appeared reluctant to offer Greece much budget slack,
before the bailout programme expires.
Europe's big powers and the United States have grown
increasingly concerned about the unpredictable outcome as Greek
cash reserves dwindle down toward zero.
"The Greek government and their international partners need
to work to finalise a credible foreign program," a senior U.S.
administration official said, saying Washington was monitoring
the talks closely. "We're obviously encouraging all sides to
continue to focus on finding a solution that's going to allow
Greece to chart a path to recovery."
