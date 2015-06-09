ROME, June 9 Greece could reach a deal with its
international creditors if they dropped demands including cuts
to pensions, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in an interview
with Italian daily Corriere della Sera published on Tuesday.
Reflecting the more conciliatory tone Athens has adopted in
recent days, he said the two sides could find a compromise on
key elements in any deal, including the size of a primary budget
surplus. But he showed no signs of accepting creditor demands
for cuts to pensions or other social spending, repeating
comments he has made over recent days.
"I think we're very close to an agreement on the primary
surplus for the next few years," he told the newspaper. "There
just needs to be a positive attitude on alternative proposals to
cuts to pensions or the imposition of recessionary measures."
The comments came as Greece's international partners,
including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Central
Bank officials, have warned that time is rapidly running out.
Tsipras is due to meet Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande on Wednesday to try to break the impasse that has
raised fears Greece could be forced out of the euro zone, with
unforeseeable consequences for the single currency and the wider
world economy.
After dismissing the latest proposal from the European Union
and International Monetary Fund as "absurd" last week, the
leftwing government in Athens has signalled it is willing to
compromise but continues to reject what it sees as unfairly
punishing austerity measures.
"We cannot continue with a programme that has clearly
failed," Tsipras said.
The months-long standoff has led to increasing speculation
that Greece's European partners could be willing to allow it to
be forced out of the euro, relying on a series of firewalls
built up over recent years to limit the wider fallout.
But Tsipras said he was confident they would pull back.
"It would be the beginning of the end of the eurozone," he
said. "If Greece fails, the markets will immediately go to look
for the next one. If negotiations fail, the cost for European
taxpayers would be enormous," he said.
