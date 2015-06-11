(Adds report from German newspaper Bild)
* IMF team returns to Washington, major differences remain
* Greek delegation goes home citing disagreements
* Greece likely to default on IMF loan end June without deal
* EU president says Greece needs to take decisions
By Anna Yukhananov and Renee Maltezou
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, June 11 The International
Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece's stalled
debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its delegation had left
negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major
differences with Athens.
The surprise IMF move came as the European Union told Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his
cash-strapped country's future and take the crucial decisions
needed to avert a devastating default.
A Greek source told Reuters that the entire Greek delegation
that had been negotiating a cash-for-reform deal had also left
for home on Thursday, citing continuing disagreements.
"There are major differences between us in most key areas,"
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in Washington. "There has been no
progress in narrowing these differences recently and thus we are
well away from an agreement."
Greece needs a deal to unlock aid before the end of the
month when it is otherwise set to default on a 1.6 billion euro
($1.8 billion) repayment to the Washington-based IMF.
That could trigger capital controls and possibly push Greece
out of the euro zone, with unpredictable consequences for
financial markets and the European economy.
Rice said the sticking points remained pensions, taxes and
financing. The IMF technical team had returned to the United
States but remained "fully engaged" with Athens.
European stocks fell after the IMF comments.
Athens stood by its assertions of recent days that all is
not lost. "The Greek delegation, as agreed, is ready to
intensify deliberations in order to conclude a deal soon, even
in the coming days," spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said.
GAME OVER?
One official close to the negotiations also cautioned
against excessive pessimism, saying the IMF team's departure
represented a break in the talks rather than a breaking off.
IMF experts sit in the "Brussels Group" of technical
officials which has been on the sidelines in recent days as the
politicians bargained. This suggested there was little point in
their staying in Brussels, although they appeared ready to
return at short notice if need be.
However, European Council President Donald Tusk delivered an
unprecedentedly forthright message to Greece's radical
anti-austerity government after four months of bitter
negotiations.
"There is no more time for gambling. The day is coming, I'm
afraid, that someone says that the game is over," he told a news
conference after chairing an EU-Latin America summit that was
dominated by intense talks with Tsipras on the sidelines.
"It is very obvious that we need decisions, not
negotiations," Tusk said, adding that Athens needed to be "more
realistic".
Tsipras held two hours of talks with European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker, but neither side reported any
breakthrough. "Come in the torture room," Juncker told Tsipras
at the start of their meeting.
EU officials later described the talks as a "last attempt"
to reach a debt deal.
Asked about concerns for the process raised by the departure
of IMF and Greek negotiators, an EU diplomat said: "If the
process was working properly the president would not have had to
have a meeting with Tsipras today."
Tsipras told reporters he had worked on bridging the
remaining differences on fiscal and financing issues. "We are
working to assure an agreement which will ensure that Greece
will recover with social cohesion and viable public debts," he
said.
Tusk's admonition reinforced warnings by German Bundesbank
President Jens Weidmann and EU Economics Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici that time was running out to avert a Greek state
bankruptcy and possible exit from the euro zone.
Late-night talks between Tsipras and the leaders of Germany
and France produced no breakthrough, although all sides said
they had moved closer on the procedure leading to an agreement.
"At the end of the talks there was absolute unanimity that
Greece will work intensively and full steam ahead ... in the
coming days to solve all remaining issues," German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said.
To clinch a deal, EU officials said Tsipras's government
needed to offer alternative savings and tax measures to replace
proposed pension cuts and tax rises he rejected as antisocial,
to deliver a modest fiscal surplus before interest payments.
People familiar with the talks said the two sides have come
closer to agreeing a primary surplus target but are still wide
apart on how to achieve it, with EU and IMF experts doubting
that measures touted by Greece can do the job.
Late on Thursday German newspaper Bild reported that the
German government is holding "concrete consultations" on what to
do in the case of a bankruptcy of the Greek state, citing
several people familiar with the matter.
This includes discussions about introducing capital controls
in Greece if the crisis-stricken country goes bankrupt, Bild
said in an advance copy of an article due to be published on
Friday. A spokesman for the German government could not
immediately comment on the report.
DIRE WARNINGS
More dire warnings rained down on the Greek leader as he
contemplated what concessions to make to clinch a deal without
alienating his left-wing supporters who elected him in January
on promises to put an end to years of austerity.
"There is a strong determination to help Greece," Weidmann
said in a speech in London. "But time is running out, and the
risk of insolvency is increasing by the day."
The main losers of a Greek default and euro exit would be
Greece and the Greek people, he said.
The Greek leader faces pressure both from left-wing
hardliners and from voters, most of whom say they want to remain
in the euro zone and want him to make concessions for a deal.
Underlining the resistance Tsipras faces if he gives too
much ground, hundreds of supporters of the Communist-affiliated
trade union PAME flooded on to an Athens square in a peaceful
anti-bailout protest on Thursday evening.
Earlier they replaced the EU flag with PAME's on the roof of
the finance ministry. They also draped a banner across five
storeys of the ministry showing two previous prime ministers who
each negotiated a deal with the lenders. Next to them was a
portrait of Tsipras above the slogan "Bailout Number Three".
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Additional reporting by Robin Emmott, Alastair Macdonald and
Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina
Tagaris in Athens; Writing by Paul Taylor and David Stamp;
Editing by Crispian Balmer and Giles Elgood)