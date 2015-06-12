(Adds quote, details, background)
ATHENS, June 12 Greece hopes to clinch a deal
with its lenders at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on
June 18, the state minister said on Friday, as time runs short
for the country to stave off default at the end of the month.
The statement by Alekos Flabouraris came a day after the
International Monetary Fund walked away from negotiations in
Brussels, citing major differences, and a top EU leader bluntly
told Athens to stop "gambling" with its future.
A Greek source told Reuters that the entire Greek delegation
that had been negotiating a cash-for-reform deal had also left
for home on Thursday, citing continuing disagreements.
"I hope it (a deal) will come very soon, on June 18, when
the Eurogroup takes place," Flabouraris, a close aid to Greek
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, told state television ERT.
Greece needs a deal to unlock aid before the end of the
month when it is otherwise set to default on a 1.6 billion euro
($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF. That could trigger capital
controls and possibly push Greece out of the euro zone, with
unpredictable consequences for the European economy.
Major sticking points remain. Athens has balked at measures
such as curbing pension benefits and raising the value added
tax, and has pressed its lenders for more help to attempt to
reduce its debt burden.
"Whatever we do, whatever measure we take, no matter what we
do, if we don't start addressing the debt issue, there is no
chance that the Greece economy kickstarts," said Flabouraris.
"And if the Greek economy doesn't kickstart, we cannot deal with
unemployment, shops will close down."
Asked about the upcoming IMF payment at the end of the
month, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas told SKAI radio:
"It is our job to be paying our obligations at the time when
they are due."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos;
Writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Ralph Boulton)