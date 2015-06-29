(Adds details)
ATHENS, June 29 Greece will not pay a 1.6 billon
euro loan installment due to the International Monetary Fund on
Tuesday, a Greek government official confirmed on Monday,
highlighting the depth of the financial crisis facing the
country.
Ministers have said repeatedly that Greece would not have
the funds to pay the IMF unless it reached a deal with creditors
to unlock 7.2 billion euros in bailout funds frozen while the
two sides wrestled over the conditions demanded of Athens.
After talks broke down at the weekend, triggering the
imposition of capital controls on Greek banks, it became a
virtual formality that the IMF's June 30 deadline would not be
met.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde earlier this month
said Greece would be in default as of July 1 if it failed to the
pay the money, though an IMF spokesman last week said a missed
payment would classify Greece as "in arrears".
The missed payment would bring Greece closer to an exit from
the euro zone currency if it prompted the European Central Bank
to cut off emergency funding that Greek banks rely on. But the
ECB is expected to maintain that lifeline at least for this week
and analysts say Greece could default and remain in the euro.
Despite the shock of a default by a euro zone country,
Greece's fate is likely to remain unchanged until after a snap
referendum on July 5 on bailout terms presented by creditors in
exchange for aid.
Euro zone policymakers have warned Greeks that a "no" vote
against the aid package would be tantamount to a rejection of
engagement with creditors and point towards a euro zone exit.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)