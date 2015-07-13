BRUSSELS, July 13 Euro zone leaders agreed on a
roadmap to a possible third bailout for near-bankrupt Greece on
Monday, but Athens must enact key reforms this week before they
will start talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the
European currency area.
The following are comments from the euro zone leaders and
others who attended a near 17 hour meeting in Brussels on
Sunday.
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER MATTEO RENZI
"It has been a night of great effort and some moments of
tension."
"I believe the deal is important."
"I don't think there is room for triumphalism but neither
for a reductive attitude."
AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN
"It's a positive result for social cohesion but certainly
one that is very difficult to implement because the easy,
constructive solutions don't exist."
"The privatisation measures are more realistic. There is no
more deadline in there which was initially three years because
everybody knows that the assets can't be sold quickly, and a
crisis is possibly the worst time for quick privatisations and
there are privatisations which make no sense."
"The 'time out' suggestion (for a temporary Greek exit from
the euro zone) was scrapped. Such humiliation cannot be. To ban
somebody temporarily like in ice hockey is no political
solution. You're either in or you're out. We wanted in. This is
only the start of the path."
"The long ball from the German finance minister to privatise
50 billion euros and pretend that was something you could do
quickly was something like a long ball, as you'd say in soccer,
that you would be able to run for."
FINNISH PRIME MINISTER JUHA SIPILA
"The proposal, that will now go to the Greek parliament, is
a step in the right direction. Finland's government will
carefully evaluate whether this proposal forms a sufficient
basis for ESM-negotiations."
FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
"There will be a reprofiling of (Greek) debt by extending
the maturities and through a negotiation on the interest
payments."
"If there had not been a deal, if the deal had not been
clear, the ECB would not have been able to continue its
liquidity assistance for Greek banks and Greece. It was
indispensable."
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"So, we have found an agreement, the agreement was
laborious, but it has been concluded. There is no Grexit.
"I am convinced that Greek government, the Greek parliament,
will be able to pass all the decisions that have been taken
today.
"I said that the situation would be worse after the
referendum, this has proven to be true. But in this compromise,
there are no winners and no losers, I don't think the Greek
people have been humiliated, nor that the other Europeans have
lost face. It is a typical European arrangement."
"We are definitely in a better place now. The Commission has
fought against this idea that Grexit would be an option or even
an answer to the crisis we are facing in Greece. But Grexit is
definitely off the table."
"I'm quite relieved we found an agreement."
On privatisation: "That was not the easiest."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
"We have been asked to return to the issue of bridge
financing, that is basically all I can say, it is too early to
say which way we will go."
"Trust was a very key issue."
EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT DONALD TUSK
"Today we had only one objective ... After 17 hours of
negotiations we have finally reached it. You could say we have
an 'aGreekment'.
"There are strict conditions to be met ... The decision
gives Greece a chance to get back on track with the support of
its European partners."
IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRISTINE LAGARDE
"It's been a laborious night but I think it's a good step to
rebuild confidence and there will be many more steps I'm sure
that will only be demonstrated by the implementation of what's
been agreed now."
