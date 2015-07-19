* Greek banks to reopen but restrictions to stay
By Costas Pitas and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 19 Greek banks are ready to open
their branches across the country on Monday after a three-week
shutdown, officials said, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel
called for swift aid talks so Athens could also lift withdrawal
limits.
The cautious reopening of the banks, and an increase in
value added tax on restaurant food and public transport from
Monday, are aimed at restoring trust inside and outside Greece
after an aid-for-reforms deal last week averted bankruptcy.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to turn a
corner after he reluctantly agreed to negotiate a third bailout,
allowing the European Central Bank to top up bank credit lines
but prompting a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party.
"Capital controls and restrictions on withdrawals will
remain in place but we are entering a new stage which we all
hope will be one of normality," the head of Greece's banking
association Louka Katseli told Skai television.
Greeks will be able to withdraw 420 euros a week at once
instead of just 60 euros a day, but the limit will effectively
remain the same and capital controls will also stay in place.
"That's not a normal life so we have to negotiate quickly,"
Merkel said in extracts from an interview with German public
broadcaster ARD.
Merkel said it would be possible to talk about changing the
maturities of Greece's debt or reducing the interest Athens has
to pay after the first successful review of the new bailout
package to be negotiated.
Berlin, the biggest contributor to eurozone bailouts, would
do all it could to bring talks to a successful conclusion but
would "negotiate hard" to ensure Athens stuck to agreements, she
said.
"That certainly won't be easy because there are things that
we have discussed with all of the Greek governments since 2010
that have never been done but that have been done in other
countries like Portugal and Ireland," she said.
ELECTIONS
Acceptance of the bailout terms that meant the banks could
reopen marked a turnaround for Tsipras after months of difficult
talks and a referendum that rejected a less stringent deal
proposed by the lenders.
He sacked party rebels in a government reshuffle on Friday
and is seeking a swift start to talks on the bailout accord with
European partners and the IMF before elections which Interior
Minister Nikos Voutsis said were likely in September or October.
But while opinion polls suggest the prime minister's
popularity remains high, on the streets of Athens some were
sceptical that the bank reopening would change much in a
recession-hit country with over 25 percent unemployment rate.
"The banks opening tomorrow won't change anything for me,"
said 31-year old hotel worker Joanna Arvanitaki. "I never used
to withdraw 60 euros a day - 60 euros is what I had a week for
my expenditure."
Greeks will be able to deposit, although not cash, cheques,
pay bills as well as have access to safety deposit boxes and
withdraw money without an ATM card.
Deposit boxes are not affected by the capital restrictions
and clients can therefore take whatever they want from them,
bank officials said.
"We are expecting queues in our branches in the first two or
three days. Many people will ask to open their safe deposit
boxes," an official at EFG Eurobank, the country's
third-largest bank by assets, said.
GERMAN SCEPTICISM
EU officials hope the bailout deal will be in place by
mid-August when Greece needs to make new payments to the
European Central Bank to redeem its maturing debt. A 7.16
billion euro bridge financing is enough to see Athens through
July - including a July 20 ECB repayment - but not through
August.
German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said this deal could
succeed where previous ones failed because the European Union
now emphasises growth and investment rather than just austerity.
It would depend on reforms being enacted and "convincing the
population that this is a path that allows Greece to assert
itself rather than becoming a permanent alms-receiver," he said
in extracts from a television interview.
French President Francois Hollande, who pushed hard for a
deal, said the Greek crisis had weakened Europeans' faith in the
European project.
"What threatens us is not an excess of Europe but its
insufficiency," he wrote in an op-ed in the Journal du Dimanche
newspaper, reiterating calls for the creation of a euro zone
government.
Gabriel rejected accusations Germany had been too hard on
Athens and criticised Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for
suggesting Greece could quit the euro zone temporarily.
But in a sign of the challenge for euro zone leaders to
convince their electorates of the merits of the deal, more than
half of Germans think the planned deal with Greece is bad and
many would have preferred it left the euro zone, a YouGov survey
seen by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag showed.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis called
on the Greek parliament to pass laws on reforms "very quickly,"
in an interview due to be published in German newspaper Bild on
Monday. He said negotiations on a third bailout for Greece would
take several weeks, according to comments released ahead of
publication.
Dombrovskis defended the decision to grant Greece bridge
financing even though the Greek parliament had not yet passed
its whole reform program, saying that the funds were important
to prevent the country from sliding into insolvency and had only
been granted once the Greek parliament had passed some reforms.
But he warned that the EU would "in the worst case scenario"
hold off paying funds to Greece from the EU budget if Greece
broke agreements and did not pay back the emergency loan. He
said a Greek exit from the euro zone "is not on our agenda," but
Athens needed to stick to its agreements and carry out reforms
in return for solidarity.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Writing by
Ingrid Melander; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Ralph Boulton and
Nick Zieminski)