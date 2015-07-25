By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, July 25 Talks between Greece and its
international creditors over a new bailout package should go
ahead on Monday after logistical issues that delayed meetings
this week are resolved, a Greek official said on Saturday.
The meetings with officials from the European Commission,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund had been
expected to start on Friday but were delayed by organisational
issues including the location of talks and security.
The finance ministry official said talks were now expected
to get underway formally on Monday after the logistical issues
were resolved. The official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, denied that the government was trying to keep the
lenders' team away from government departments.
"We don't have any problem with them visiting the General
Accounting Office," the official said.
Greeks have viewed inspections visits by the lenders in
Athens as a violation of the country's sovereignty and
six-months of acrimonious negotiations with EU partners took
place in Brussels at the government's request.
Asked if the government would now allow EU, IMF and ECB
mission chiefs to visit Athens for talks on a new loan, State
Minister Alekos Flabouraris said: "If the agreement says that
they should visit a ministry, we have to accept that."
The confusion around the expected start to the talks on
Friday underlined the challenges ahead if negotiations are to be
wrapped up in time for a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros to
be approved in parliament by Aug. 20, as Greece intends.
Already, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is struggling to
contain a rebellion in his leftwing Syriza party that made his
government dependent on votes from pro-European opposition
parties to get the tough bailout terms approved in parliament.
One of Tsipras' closest aides warned that the understanding
with the opposition parties could not last long and a "clear"
solution was needed, underlining widespread expectations that
new elections may come as soon as September or October.
"The country cannot go on with a minority government for
long. We need clear, strong solutions," State Minister Nikos
Pappas told the weekly Ependysi in an interview published on
Saturday.
Tsipras, who is by far the most popular politician in Greece
according to opinion polls, has said his priority is to secure
the bailout package before dealing with the political fallout
from the Syriza party rebellion.
According to a poll by Metron Analysis for Parapolitika
newspaper on Saturday, 61 percent of Greeks had a positive view
of Tsipras against 36 percent who disapproved. An overwhelming
majority - 78 percent - still wanted Greece to stay in the euro
zone against 19 percent in favour of going back to the drachma.
Tsipras insists there is no viable alternative to the
bailout but has been wary of striking out against his party
opponents in a bid to keep it together, at least while talks
proceed.
Flabouraris called on Syriza rebels to drop their
opposition.
"They are still my comrades and I urge them to get back to
their senses even at the last moment," he told Skai television.
"They should realise that the Left movement is now in power.
It's not an opposition party. Now we have to discuss the new
landscape."
(Editing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)