By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, July 25 Talks between Greece and its
international creditors over a new bailout package will be
delayed by a couple of days because of organisational issues, a
finance ministry official said on Saturday.
The meetings with officials from the European Commission,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund were
supposed to start on Monday after being delayed for issues
including the location of talks and security last week.
A finance ministry official, who declined to be named, said
talks between the technical teams of the lenders will start on
Tuesday, while the mission chiefs will arrive in Athens with a
delay of a couple of days for technical reasons.
"The reasons for the delay are neither political, nor
diplomatic ones," the official added.
Greeks have viewed inspections visits by the lenders in
Athens as a violation of the country's sovereignty and six
months of acrimonious negotiations with EU partners took place
in Brussels at the government's request.
Another finance ministry official denied earlier on Saturday
that the government was trying to keep the lenders' team away
from government departments and had no problem with them
visiting the General Accounting Office..
Asked if the government would now allow EU, IMF and ECB
mission chiefs to visit Athens for talks on a new loan, State
Minister Alekos Flabouraris said: "If the agreement says that
they should visit a ministry, we have to accept that."
The confusion around the expected start to the talks on
Friday underlined the challenges ahead if negotiations are to be
wrapped up in time for a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros to
be approved in parliament by Aug. 20, as Greece intends.
Already, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is struggling to
contain a rebellion in his left-wing Syriza party that made his
government dependent on votes from pro-European opposition
parties to get the tough bailout terms approved in parliament.
CALL FOR CLEAR SOLUTION
One of Tsipras' closest aides said that the understanding
with the opposition parties could not last long and a clear
solution was needed, underlining widespread expectations that
new elections may come as soon as September or October.
"The country cannot go on with a minority government for
long. We need clear, strong solutions," State Minister Nikos
Pappas told the weekly Ependysi in an interview published on
Saturday.
Apart from the terms of a new loan, Greece and its lenders
are also expected to discuss the sustainability of its debt,
which is around 170 percent of GDP. Greece has repeatedly asked
for a debt relief and the IMF has said this is needed for the
Greek accord to be viable.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told
Italy's La Stampa daily in an interview that a recent analysis
on the issue "justified some concerns". He added a Greek exit
from the euro was "certainly out of the question now".
Tsipras, who is by far the most popular politician in Greece
according to opinion polls, has said his priority is to secure
the bailout package before dealing with the political fallout
from the Syriza party rebellion.
According to a poll by Metron Analysis for Parapolitika
newspaper on Saturday, 61 percent of Greeks had a positive view
of Tsipras against 36 percent who disapproved. An overwhelming
majority - 78 percent - still wanted Greece to stay in the euro
zone against 19 percent in favour of going back to the drachma.
Tsipras insists there is no viable alternative to the
bailout but has been wary of striking out against his party
opponents in a bid to keep it together, at least while talks
proceed.
Flabouraris called on Syriza rebels to drop their
opposition.
"They are still my comrades and I urge them to get back to
their senses even at the last moment," he told Skai television.
"They should realise that the Left movement is now in power.
It's not an opposition party. Now we have to discuss the new
landscape."
