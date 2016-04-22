AMSTERDAM, April 22 Greece and its international
lenders are unlikely to reach an agreement on Friday that would
unlock further loans and pave the way for debt relief talks,
despite some progress made in talks on reforms, euro zone
officials said on Friday.
"I'm hearing good news from Athens, so let's see where we
are," the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem told reporters.
"If we make progress on the content of the programme and the
next steps then we need to start the discussion on debt. We're
only at the beginning of that discussion, so don't expect any
deals today," he said on entering a meeting with euro zone
ministers.
"Debt is a discussion we've not had before. The only thing
we had was a promise that if the Greeks would commit fully and
deliver on the programme we would look at, if necessary, further
debt measures," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Francesco Guarascio; additional
reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels)