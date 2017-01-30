LUXEMBOURG Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.

Klaus Regling, who chairs the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), said a new tranche of financial aid to Greece can only be unblocked once the IMF decides to be part of the programme.

The IMF will hold a board meeting on Feb. 6 to discuss this. Regling said the IMF does not need to provide funds, but its expertise is required.

The 86-billion-euro bailout, the third programme for Greece since 2010, is now funded only by euro zone governments.

Under the bailout, loans have been disbursed to Greece without formal IMF participation in the scheme, but EU officials say that past payments were exceptional. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)