By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT Jan 11 Talks about private
sector creditors paying for part of a second Greek bailout are
going badly, senior European bankers said on Wednesday, raising
the prospect that euro zone governments will have to increase
their contribution to the aid package.
"Governments are mulling an increase of their share of the
burden," said one of the bankers, who is familiar with the
talks.
Banks and investment funds have been negotiating with Athens
for months on a bond swap scheme to cut Greece's debt burden
from 160 percent of the nation's annual output to a more
manageable 120 percent by 2020. This is central to a second, 130
billion euro ($165 billion) bailout that international lenders
have drawn up to help the country avert default.
As part of these talks, banks have agreed a "voluntary" 50
percent write-down on Greek debt holdings but have faced demands
to make further concessions, a factor that has made it less
attractive for some of the investors to take part on a voluntary
basis.
The participation rate among private sector investors is
currently less than 75 percent, which means Greece's debt will
be reduced by far less than expected, the source said.
Asked whether governments will have to put up more cash to
make up for such a shortfall, another senior banker said:
"Nothing is decided yet, but the bigger the imposed haircut, the
less appetite there is for voluntary conversion."
A third senior banker, who was asked the same question,
said: "Private sector involvement is going badly."
There are suggestions in euro zone government circles that
ministers are realising they may need to bolster the planned
second bailout if the voluntary bond swap scheme falls short of
expectations.
Stumping up yet more money would be politically difficult in
Germany and other countries in the northern part of the currency
bloc.
An Athens-based source close to the talks on private sector
involvement (PSI) insisted: "The government is pushing hard and
is close to signing a deal." But the source declined to give an
indication about take-up.
MERKEL, SARKOZY INSIST
On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy insisted private-sector bondholders
must share in reducing Greece's debt burden and said no further
aid would flow to Athens without a deal.
Banks and other private sector creditors attempted to agree
a deal before Christmas to cut the value of their bonds by half
in return for a mix of cash and new bonds.
But the talks hit trouble over the details of the debt swap
such as the coupon, maturity and the credit guarantees. These
will determine the bonds' Net Present Value (NPV), and thereby
the actual hit the banks need to take.
Policymakers insist agreement is near despite weeks of talks
already. EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn
said on Tuesday negotiators were "about to finalise shortly".
Athens needs to conclude the deal and secure funding from
its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund to be
able to redeem 14.5 billion euros of maturing bonds on March 20.
. A deal needs to come well before that, because
the paperwork alone takes at least six weeks.
Hedge funds who have picked up Greek debt are intent on
staying out of the bond swap deal, sources say. They either
prefer letting the country go under, which would trigger the
credit insurance they have bought, or hope to get paid out in
full if enough others sign up.
But Athens could change its laws and impose Collective
Action Clauses which would force all creditors to sign up to the
bond swap if a clear majority had voluntarily done so.
Charles Dallara, the head of a group representing
private-sector banks, will hold talks in Athens on Thursday with
Greek government officials on a voluntary swap of privately held
Greek bonds, a spokesman for Dallara's Institute of
International Finance said.
According to a weekend report in German magazine Der Spiegel
on Saturday, the IMF believes Greece will still be sinking under
the burden of its debts even after a bond swap deal is struck,
and that further measures may need to be taken if the country is
to avoid default.
($1 = 0.7882 euros)
