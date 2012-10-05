BRIEF-Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Investar Holding
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
BRUSSELS Oct 5 - The EU summit on October 18-19 will not take any decisions on Greece because the preparatory work on Greek reforms and the country's macroeconomic situation will not be ready by then, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.
"I am extremely confident there will be no such decisions at the summit," said the official, with knowledge of preparations for meetings of euro zone finance ministers.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the eleventh consecutive week on Tuesday, saying consumer price expectations showed "mixed signals."
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.