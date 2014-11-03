UPDATE 3-Sears warns of 'going concern' doubts
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year
BRUSSELS Nov 3 Greece is "highly unlikely" to end its euro zone bailout programme without some new form of assistance that will require it to meet targets, a senior EU official said on Monday.
"A completely clean exit is highly unlikely," the official told reporters. "We will have to explore what other options there are. Whatever options we may be adopting, it will be a contractual relationship between the euro area institutions and the Greek authorities," the official said.
The euro zone bailout support finishes at the end of this year. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott)
LONDON, March 22 The premium that investors demand to hold U.S. over German government debt was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors began to doubt promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps