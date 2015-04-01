BRUSSELS, April 1 Euro zone deputy finance
ministers got an update on Wednesday on Greece's progress on a
reform list that would help unlock new lending, but while recent
talks brought progress, more work was needed to reach a deal, a
senior euro zone official said.
The deputy ministers, called the Euro Working Group, prepare
meetings of euro zone finance ministers that can decide whether
to disburse new loans to Greece which is running out of cash and
could be bankrupt by the end of the month.
To release funds to Athens, euro zone ministers have asked
for a series of reforms that would make Greek public finances
sustainable and its economy competitive.
Greece has been working on the reforms with three
institutions representing its institutional creditors -- the
European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund.
"The only purpose of the call was to be updated by the three
institutions and the Greek colleagues on where the talk in
Athens and Brussels are at," a senior euro zone official
familiar with the content of the teleconference said.
"We have taken note that there has been progress and
convergence for the last days but there is still quite some work
that needs to be done to come to a successful conclusion of this
part of the process which is a comprehensive list of measures
that will form the basis - and be a credible perspective - for,
ultimately, a successful conclusion of the review, which
continues to be our aim," the official said.
"We stand ready to fully engage within our mandate as soon
as there is an agreed output between the three institutions and
the Greek authorities," the official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)