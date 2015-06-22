(Adds Tsipras comment)
* Eurogroup chairman says proposal is a basis for talks
* Merkel warns that summit cannot make a decision
* Greek stock market surges 9 percent on hopes of deal
* ECB increases emergency liquidity for Greek banks
By Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 22 Greece took a step back from
the abyss on Monday with the presentation of new budget
proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis for a
possible agreement in the coming days to unlock frozen aid and
avert a looming default.
European Council President Donald Tusk, who chaired an
emergency summit of leaders of the 19-nation currency bloc,
called the Greek proposals "a positive step forward". He said
the aim was to have the Eurogroup finance ministers approve a
cash-for-reform package on Wednesday evening and put it to euro
zone leaders for final endorsement on Thursday morning.
However, there must first be a detailed agreement with
representatives of European governments, the European Central
Bank and the International Monetary Fund to ensure the numbers
add up, he said.
European stock markets and Greek assets surged on Monday on
hopes of a last-minute deal to ease a crisis that is threatening
to drive Greece out of the euro and weaken the foundations of
the European Union's single currency.
"I am convinced that we will come to a final agreement in
the course of this week," European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker told a late-night news conference.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is Greece's
biggest creditor, was more cautious. "I can't give any guarantee
that that will happen," she said of a final agreement. "There's
still a lot of work to be done."
The Greek proposals included higher taxes and welfare
charges and steps to curtail early retirement, but not the
nominal pension and wage cuts first sought by lenders. Leftist
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, elected in January on a promise
to end austerity measures, also appeared to have avoided raising
value added tax on electricity or loosening job protection laws.
Tsipras said the ball was back in the creditors' court and
they should provide a deal that would make Greece's huge debts
affordable. "We are seeking a comprehensive and viable solution
that will be followed by a strong growth package and at the same
time render the Greek economy viable," he told reporters.
The cash-starved country must repay the IMF 1.6 billion
euros by June 30 or be declared in default, potentially
triggering a bank run and capital controls.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the euro zone finance
ministers, known as the Eurogroup, described the new Greek
document as comprehensive and "a basis to really restart the
talks". He said negotiations in the coming days would show
whether the numbers added up.
He left the summit saying only that there would be "hard
work for the next few hours".
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was the most
negative, telling reporters earlier in the day he had seen
nothing really new from Greece.
Participants said Schaeuble questioned in the Eurogroup
meeting whether the European Central Bank should continue
emergency lending to Greek banks if there was no deal this week
and whether it should not be accompanied by capital controls.
A Greek official said ECB chief Mario Draghi had reassured
Tsipras in a private meeting that the central bank would
continue to support Greek banks as long as Athens remained in a
bailout programme. An ECB source said there was no direct link
between the emergency liquidity assistance and the programme.
Participants said IMF chief Christine Lagarde cast doubt in
the meeting on whether the proposals were sufficient to make
Greece's public finances sustainable.
"We have a huge amount of work to do in the next 48 hours.
We are not at all at the end of the route," Lagarde said on
leaving the summit.
Tsipras had demanded a promise of debt relief as a condition
for a deal, but both Merkel and Juncker said now was not the
time to discuss it. An EU diplomat said Tsipras struck a very
cooperative tone in the summit and promised to work further on
the proposals to ensure a deal this week.
Juncker said he had proposed a 35 billion euro programme for
growth-enhancing measures in Greece up to 2020. The money
appeared to be a restatement of existing EU budget funds
earmarked for Athens.
"GREXIT" AVOIDED?
Tusk said he had called the summit to try to break the
deadlock and avoid a worst-case "uncontrollable chaotic Grexit",
while letting experts thrash out the details.
He called for an end to the "blame game" between Athens'
young left-wing Syriza government, which sought to scrap the
austerity measures that were a condition of past bailouts, and
creditors who refused to keep funding Greece without being sure
that its public finances are sustainable.
The U.S. government sought to pressure all sides to reach a
swift agreement and avert a crisis that has been weighing on
world markets.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged Tsipras in a phone
call to make a "serious move" at reaching a deal with Athens'
creditors to avert "immediate hardship for Greece and
uncertainties for Europe and the global economy". He also
telephoned Lagarde to underline that all sides in the talks must
come to a rapid agreement.
With anxious Greek savers continuing to withdraw cash,
though apparently in smaller amounts on Monday than last week,
the ECB increased its emergency lending to Greek banks for the
third time in a week.
But after months of acrimony, the positive mood music in
Brussels gave investors hope that an agreement might be near.
European shares hit their highest level in a week and
the Greek stock market jumped 9 percent while the
borrowing costs of Italy, Spain and Portugal - the countries
most likely to be hit if Greece headed for the euro zone exit -
fell sharply.
The DAX index of leading German shares closed up 3.9 percent
and France's CAC 40 stock index was up 4.1 percent.
TAX AND PENSION REFORMS
In its proposal, Greece offered to raise the retirement age
gradually to 67 and curb early retirement. It also offered to
reform the value-added-tax system to set the main rate at 23
percent, and promised additional taxes on business and the
wealthy.
Economics Minister George Stathakis told the BBC that Athens
had avoided crossing "red lines" set by Syriza, since it would
not cut pensions or wages or raise the VAT rate on electricity.
In an example of the anger that Athens has caused in
northern Europe, Hans-Peter Friedrich, deputy parliamentary
floor leader for Merkel's conservatives, said there was no point
in "dragging out a bankruptcy for political reasons".
"We do the greatest harm to Europe if we lie to ourselves",
he said, adding that he was sceptical that the Greek government
would provide adequate assurances to win German parliamentary
support for further aid.
Several thousand pro-European Greeks staged a demonstration
in favour of staying in the euro on Monday in central Athens, a
day after thousands of leftists had rallied to protest against a
new round of cuts.
