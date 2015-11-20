(Updates after deputy finance ministers reach initial deal)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Nov 20 Euro zone deputy finance
ministers neared agreement on Friday on clearing disbursement of
the next tranche of loans to Greece after institutions
representing the creditors recommended a payout, with a final
decision likely by Monday, officials said.
To secure the release of the money, Greece approved a reform
bill on Thursday, although the vote cost the ruling coalition of
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras two deputies when dissenting
lawmakers were expelled.
The bill, outlining regulation on tax arrears and home
foreclosures, paves the way for the disbursement of 2 billion
euros ($2.15 billion) to pay state arrears and up to 10 billion
euros to recapitalise Greece's top four banks.
The Eurogroup Working Group, a preparatory body made up of
deputy finance ministers, reached a broad agreement on Friday on
measures needed for Greece to receive funds, a spokesman for
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
He said further details still needed to be clarified and a
definite agreement on whether Greece has done what is required
was expected on Saturday.
A final decision on disbursement of funds would have to be
taken by the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund. Its
board of directors are set to meet on Monday.
A compliance report from the European Commission was
positive, euro zone officials said, but it listed one reform as
still pending and three as needing to be followed up.
"I guess it's a done deal that they will get the 2+10
billion, but some of the milestones are still not yet completed
today, so a couple more days are needed," one senior euro zone
official said.
A second official also said firm decisions could be taken on
Monday if all went well.
"There is clearly progress, but some questions and smaller
issues remain and an in-depth and detailed analysis has not yet
been done," the official said.
A third official said the decision on the disbursement of
the money for Greek bank recapitalisation was likely to be
formulated in a way that would authorise the bailout fund to pay
out up to 10 billion euros for the purpose.
The Greek banking sector would need only between 6 and 9
billion euros in recapitalisation money from the euro zone, the
third official said.
The European Central Bank has estimated the total
recapitalisation needs of Greek banks at 14.4 billion euros, but
the reminder of the money is likely to come from private
investors, the official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)