BRUSSELS Dec 3 Greece and its euro zone creditors are likely to conclude their first review of Greek reforms in February, paving the way for discussions on debt relief for Athens, an EU official said on Thursday.

"There is a good possibility that we see a conclusion (of the first review) in February," an EU official said, acknowledging however that "robust discussions" remain ahead, including on pension reforms, fiscal issues and the taxation of farmers.

Discussions on Greece's debt relief will start at the end of the first review, the official added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)