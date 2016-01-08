BRUSSELS Jan 8 European creditors have
pencilled in Jan. 18 as the start of a review of reforms agreed
under Greece's latest bailout and aim to finish it in February,
opening the door to talks on debt relief, euro zone officials
said on Friday.
"The first review mission is tentatively to start in the
week beginning on Jan 18th. In practice, it might probably be a
bit later," one senior official said.
A Commission spokesperson confirmed the EU executive
expected the review mission to start later in January, but not
the exact date.
The formal review, the first since the euro zone and Greece
agreed on a third bailout package in August, is to include
controversial reforms like changes to Greece's pension system, a
plan for which Athens sent to Brussels this week.
Euro zone officials said the broad outline of the Greek
pension reform was acceptable, but it was still unclear if the
measures would bring the desired fiscal effect.
For European creditors, one of the key aims of the reform is
to increase incentives for Greeks to work longer.
"We don't have a problem with the broad architecture of the
reform. But does it add up? We need to get more numbers and
technical data from Athens to be able to tell," a second
official said.
The official said that while there was no real urgency to
closing the reform review, a pre-requisite for further loan
disbursements and for the start of promised talks on debt
relief, Greece's liquidity situation was tightening.
Greece will have to pay around 1.4 billion euros in interest
in February, around 470 million of which would be on loans from
the euro zone bailout fund EFSF and the rest on other bonds, a
third official said.
The country's government also owes around 7 billion euros to
various companies in unpaid invoices, putting some on the edge
of bankruptcy.
Greek Finance Minister Euclides Tsakalotos is touring
European capitals this and next week to discuss the first review
and possibly also the role the International Monetary Fund is to
play in the latest, third bailout, officials said.
Tsakalotos met Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on
Friday in Rome to discuss the timetable for completion of the
first review, a Greek finance ministry official said.
They also discussed debt reprofiling, the fiscal impact of
the migration crisis, the pension reform bill and how to
"maintain social cohesion", the Greek official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Additional reporting by
Karolina Tagaris in Athens; Editing by Catherine Evans)