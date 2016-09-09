BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 Euro zone finance ministers
pushed Greece on Friday to get back to work and speed up a
reform drive it agreed to in a bailout package before getting a
new tranche of money.
Under a deal signed last year with euro zone countries, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund,
Greece can receive financial assistance of up to 86 billion
euros by 2018 in return for agreed reforms.
The Eurogroup, comprising euro zone finance ministers, had
approved a tranche of 10.3 billion euros for Greece in May from
the overall package. An initial 7.5 billion euros of that sum
had been transferred to Athens with the rest available to Greece
until the end of October if it meets some conditions.
Ministers at an informal summit in Bratislava on Friday
expressed concern that the country, which was due to update the
group, was falling behind schedule in its efforts.
"I'm not feeling very good about Greece, agreements are
there to be implemented," Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling told reporters ahead of the meeting.
Schelling joined others in saying the aid release would be
linked to meeting agreed conditions and pushing Greece to move
faster. The head of the Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said a
lot of time had already been lost.
"The pressure is back on, it really needs progress," he
said. "The summer is over. Pack up the camping gear, get back to
work."
Greece is due to fulfil 15 reforms, including privatisation
plans and energy sector changes, in September to get the final
2.8 billion euros available in this tranche.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece still
could complete its work.
"Today is Sept. 9, so there is still time for Greece," he
told reporters. "It's not new that, with Greece, we see the
implementation of the measures that have been agreed towards the
final phase of the agreed time frame."
With the highest debt to GDP ratio in the euro zone at more
than 175 percent of national output, and after three
international bailouts, Athens is hoping its official lenders
will specify debt relief measures by the end of this year.
It is also hoping to get back to borrowing markets and,
according to sources, may sell one or two small bonds following
the inclusion of its debt in the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing programme.
