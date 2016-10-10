LUXEMBOURG Oct 10 Euro finance ministers
gathered in Luxembourg on Monday for a meeting to decide whether
Greece has carried out sufficient reforms to merit a 2.8 billion
euro ($3.1 billion) disbursement, the last tranche in the "first
review" of its aid programme.
The following are comments from the finance ministers and
senior EU officials.
FRENCH ECONOMY AND FINANCE MINISTER MICHEL SAPIN
Asked whether France has plans to attract banks from London,
he said: "Large financial institutions make their decisions
autonomously. It's not prohibited to help them reflect and give
them information on the quality of Paris (as a financial
centre). We do it without any particular animosity against
London."
AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING
On Greece
"I'm working on the assumption that the IMF will be on
board, in what form that will be we will see. I think a minimum
of financial involvement should be a part of that. I think that
Greece has done everything in the meantime. As you know there is
an IMF mission in Greece under article 4. There they will once
again assess the debt sustainability and I presume that the IMF
will take the right decision after that."
On Deutsche Bank
"I'm not very worried. We know how much of a fine they will
have to pay. Deutsche Bank has made a provision for this. I
think the problem can be solved without collateral damage."
EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER FOR ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL AFFAIRS,
PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"We are going to give an assessment saying the 15
milestones, all of them, are now completed. This should normally
open the way to the disbursement of the remaining 2.8 billion
euros. As often in the Greek issue, things are done a bit at the
last minute, but they are done."
"Our assessment will be positive because, after some
difficult discussions, those milestones in our view are
completed."
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
