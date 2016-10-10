LUXEMBOURG Oct 10 Euro finance ministers gathered in Luxembourg on Monday for a meeting to decide whether Greece has carried out sufficient reforms to merit a 2.8 billion euro ($3.1 billion) disbursement, the last tranche in the "first review" of its aid programme.

The following are comments from the finance ministers and senior EU officials.

FRENCH ECONOMY AND FINANCE MINISTER MICHEL SAPIN

Asked whether France has plans to attract banks from London, he said: "Large financial institutions make their decisions autonomously. It's not prohibited to help them reflect and give them information on the quality of Paris (as a financial centre). We do it without any particular animosity against London."

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING

On Greece

"I'm working on the assumption that the IMF will be on board, in what form that will be we will see. I think a minimum of financial involvement should be a part of that. I think that Greece has done everything in the meantime. As you know there is an IMF mission in Greece under article 4. There they will once again assess the debt sustainability and I presume that the IMF will take the right decision after that."

On Deutsche Bank

"I'm not very worried. We know how much of a fine they will have to pay. Deutsche Bank has made a provision for this. I think the problem can be solved without collateral damage."

EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER FOR ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL AFFAIRS, PIERRE MOSCOVICI

"We are going to give an assessment saying the 15 milestones, all of them, are now completed. This should normally open the way to the disbursement of the remaining 2.8 billion euros. As often in the Greek issue, things are done a bit at the last minute, but they are done."

"Our assessment will be positive because, after some difficult discussions, those milestones in our view are completed."

