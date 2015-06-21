ROME, June 21 Athens and its international creditors must strike a deal to avert a debt default and keep Greece in the euro zone, French president Francois Hollande said on Sunday.

"There is no time to lose. Every day counts. Talks and negotiations must continue so that an agreement is reached," Hollande said at a televised joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in Milan.

Renzi said: "We are all convinced of the need to offer a solution that allows Greece to remain part of the euro zone." (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)