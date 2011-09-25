* IMF inspectors likely to return to Athens in coming week

* Greek finance minister-tough measures reversed climate

* Minister says privatization targets to be missed (Recasts with IMF, Venizelos comments)

By Dina Kyriakidou

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday its inspectors would likely return to Athens this week after getting written assurances on a new wave of austerity measures announced by Greece to resolve a debt crisis shaking the euro.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos met IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Washington during the fund's semiannual meetings, which were dominated by talk of how to stop the Greek debt crisis from threatening the global economy.

"They discussed the terms under which the IMF mission would return to Athens ... most likely this coming week," the International Monetary Fund said in a statement.

Greek officials said the IMF had requested written commitments from Greece on a series of fiscal steps announced since the troika of EU, IMF and ECB inspectors left Athens abruptly earlier this month after finding Greece was missing agreed upon bailout deal targets.

"The harsh and difficult decisions we took have changed the climate," Venizelos told reporters. "If we don't make these sacrifices, our sovereignty is at stake."

A 110 billion euro bailout pulled Greece back from the brink of default last year, in exchange for harsh tax hikes, wage and pension cuts, which have prompted violent protests on the streets of Athens.

Markets have remained unconvinced that a debt mountain, totaling over 160 percent of gross domestic product, was sustainable. A second, 109 billion euro bailout, was agreed upon in July but has yet to be finalized.

Greece must meet conditions for both packages but most urgently to merit an 8 billion euro tranche before it runs out of cash next month. Inspectors have repeatedly pointed out Athens was behind in key reforms and confessed privately they often got a feeling of deja vu when going over measures with Greek officials.

Venizelos said a weak public administration was a big part of the problem and pledged to do whatever it took to meet obligations to lenders. He said that often Greece did well on the hard decisions, such as setting 30,000 public servants on the way to dismissal, but dropped the ball on less controversial but key reforms.

"It is Greece's final and irrevocable decision to do whatever it takes to fulfill its obligations towards its partners, towards the euro area, towards the IMF," he told international bankers in a speech earlier in the day.

He said he was encouraged by their response to a call to participate in a second Greek bailout deal and believed targets set for private sector involvement in a debt restructuring would be achieved.

"All indications point towards the direction that we can achieve the targets set in July," he said, meaning a 90 percent investor participation in taking a 21 percent loss on Greek bonds rather than face default.

But he admitted Greece will fall short on ambitious privatization targets, a key condition set by the lenders. Greece will only collect 1.4 billion euros from privatization by September, not the agreed target of 1.7 billion euros, which now will only be met in October.

And by the end of 2011, there is expected to be a 1 billion euro shortfall in the 5 billion euro target for privatization, he said.

His socialist government has faced increasing public discontent at two years of austerity and in Athens Greek riot police fired tear gas at anti-austerity protesters pelting them with bottles outside parliament in the first such unrest after a summer lull.

Venizelos said Greece had the determination to go through with even more unpopular measures if needed, whatever the political cost, but asked EU partners to do their share in helping cope with the debt crisis. Euro zone parliaments must approve the second bailout and some countries have asked for collateral before handing over cash.

"Greece feels the international uncertainty ... but Greece is not the scapegoat of the euro area or the international economy," Venizelos said. "Greece is and will always be an EU and a euro area member state." (Additional reporting by Randall Palmer)