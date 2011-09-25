WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Greece's weak public administration has deeply complicated Athens' efforts to exit a debt crisis shaking the euro zone but the government will take any steps needed to meet its obligations to lenders, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Sunday.

Speaking to international bankers, Venizelos said he was encouraged by their response to a call to participate in a second Greek bailout deal and believed targets set for private sector involved in a debt restructuring would be achieved.

"It is Greece's final and irrevocable decision to do whatever it takes to fulfill its obligations towards its partners, towards the euro area, towards the IMF," he said.

But he admitted Greece will fall short on ambitious privatization targets, a condition set by the European Union and International Monetary Fund for continued funding to avert a Greek default.

"Greece feels the international uncertainty. ... but Greece is not the scapegoat of the euro area or the international economy," Venizelos said. "Greece is and will always be an EU and a euro area member state." (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Neil Stempleman)