FRANKFURT Oct 12 Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude
Juncker proposed a ten-point plan to solve the euro zone's debt
crisis, including automatic sanctions for fiscally irresponsible
governments, expanded authority for the commission and a
dividend for taxpayers who rescue banks.
"We cannot simply hand them over the money. We need to make
sure that those who provide capital in whatever form also are
represented in the decision making bodies -- in the supervisory
board, the board of directors, in management -- and that we
participate in the profits," Juncker told Handelsblatt in an
interview published on Wednesday.
