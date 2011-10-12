FRANKFURT Oct 12 Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker proposed a ten-point plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis, including automatic sanctions for fiscally irresponsible governments, expanded authority for the commission and a dividend for taxpayers who rescue banks.

"We cannot simply hand them over the money. We need to make sure that those who provide capital in whatever form also are represented in the decision making bodies -- in the supervisory board, the board of directors, in management -- and that we participate in the profits," Juncker told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)