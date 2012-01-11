FRANKFURT Jan 11 Talks about private
sector participation in a Greek bailout are going badly, senior
euro zone bankers said on Wednesday, raising the prospect that
European Union governments will have to increase their
contribution.
"Governments are mulling an increase of their share of the
burden," one of the bankers, who is familiar with the talks,
said.
Upon being asked whether governments will have to put up
more cash to make up a shortfall from lower than expected
private sector participation, another senior banker said:
"Nothing is decided yet, but the bigger the imposed haircut the
less appetite there is for voluntary conversion."
A third senior banker, who was asked the same question said:
"Private sector involvement is going badly."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick)