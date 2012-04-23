(Adds detail, comment)
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, April 23 Greece's ability to recover
competitive economic standing will be severely constrained if it
continues to use the euro, and other indebted euro zone
countries will likely face similar struggles, the head of
Germany's prominent Ifo economics institute said on Monday.
"I personally believe there's no chance for Greece to become
competitive (while) in the euro zone," Hans-Werner Sinn,
president of Ifo, said in a luncheon speech in New York.
"If Greece is kept in the euro zone, there will be ongoing
mass unemployment. But if they exit, they will see a very sudden
recovery," he said, as lower prices boost competitiveness.
He also cited risks of other indebted euro zone countries
facing severe spending cuts and tax hikes.
"Cutting wages and prices to the extent necessary in some
southern European countries is impossible, whatever the
politicians say," Sinn said. "Policy is unable to overcome the
laws of economics."
Greece has received more than 100 billion euros in aid since
its debt crisis began, and last month creditors agreed to trade
their Greek bonds for lower-valued securities.
Sinn said it would have been better to use that money to
help Greece manage its exit from the euro zone.
ECB COMPLICATING CRISIS
Complicating matters are the various European Central Bank
lending operations that Sinn said amount to "unlimited credit"
for troubled countries.
The ECB has extended more than 1 trillion euros in low-cost,
low-collateral, three-year loans to euro zone banks. Some of
that money has in turn been loaned to euro zone governments to
help bring down rising borrowing costs.
Sinn said these operations circumvent parliaments and will
eventually lead to a common European government bond that
removes interest rate risk and allows countries to borrow at
below-market rates rather than pay down their debt and reform
their economies.
"Uniform interest rates will lead to another mis-allocation
of capital in Europe," Sinn said.
He said Ireland has been successful in cutting its prices
and trimming debt, relative to other troubled euro zone
countries, because its housing bubble began to deflate before
the ECB and the European Union rolled out cheap loans and rescue
programs.
"Ireland had to help itself," he said.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)