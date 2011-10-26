BRUSSELS Oct 26 Negotiations over the extent of the private sector's involvement in a second financial aid package for Greece are stalled, with no agreement over any elements, the managing director of the Institute for International Finance said on Wednesday.

"There has been no agreement on any Greek deal or a specific "haircut," Charles Dallara, who is leading negotiations on behalf of the IIF, which represents private sector creditors, said in a statement.

"We remain open to a dialogue in search of a voluntary agreement. There is no agreement on any element of a deal."

Euro zone states are pushing the private sector to accept a 50 percent writedown on their holdings of Greek bonds in an effort to reduce Greece's debt burden by around 100 billion euros.

Failure to agree on a voluntary writedown or "haircut" could lead to a fullscale default in Greece's debt, with a heavy knock-on impact on markets. (Writing by Luke Baker)