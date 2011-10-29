FRANKFURT Oct 29 At least nine out 10 banks are
likely to accept a 50 percent discount on their Greek debt
holdings, the managing director of the Institute of
International Finance (IIF) was quoted as saying by a German
newspaper.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers on Thursday for them to accept a voluntary 50 percent
loss on Greek government bonds under a plan to lower the
country's debt and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone
crisis.
"I am very optimistic that more than 90 percent of banks
will participate," Charles Dallara, who led negotiations with EU
officials on behalf of banks and private sector bond holders,
was quoted as saying by German weekly paper Welt am Sonntag.
On Thursday, he had said he saw the take-up would likely be
"very, very high".
He said it was not yet clear what kind of sacrifices other
bondholders such as insurers and funds were willing to accept.
"Some persuasion is still needed there," Dallara said.
There are 206 billion euros of Greek government bonds in
private sector hands. The insurance industry held 24 billion
euros of Greek sovereign debt late last year, but their exposure
is less clear than banks, who were forced to reveal detailed
information on holdings as part of a pan-European stress test.
As part of the deal -- reached after more than eight hours
of hard-nosed negotiations between bankers, heads of state and
the International Monetary Fund -- the euro zone will offer 30
billion euros in "credit enhancements" or sweeteners to the
private sector to get them on board.
"We did not assume at first that we would meet with the
heads of state. But the guarantees that were being discussed
were not sufficient to allow us to agree to a 50 percent
discount," Dallara said.
"(German Chancellor) Angela Merkel intervened and raised the
guarantees from 20 to 30 billion euros. That made the
difference," he said.
The specifics of these sweeteners still needed to be
negotiated. The aim is to complete negotiations on the package
by the end of the year, so Greece has a full, second financial
aid programme in place by 2012.
He said he welcomed the planned 106 billion euro ($150.3
billion) recapitalisation of the banking sector that is also
part of the agreement by euro zone leaders.
That would help "regain trust", Dallara said but also warned
of a possible credit squeeze.
"We always warned that you cannot make the capital
requirements too big in this difficult situation. Of course the
banks will do everything to prevent a credit squeeze. But we
must be careful."
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
