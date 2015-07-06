(Adds quotes, details.)
THE HAGUE, July 6 Greece's 'No' vote has made
discussions with its creditors more difficult, but the aim
remains to keep the country in the euro zone, the head of the
bloc's finance ministers said on Monday.
"It doesn't bring us closer to a solution right away. In
fact, when proposals are rejected that only makes things more
difficult," Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters.
Dijsselbloem said keeping Greece in the euro zone "is still
their objective and mine."
Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said the
Dutch government would discuss a Greek request for additional
emergency funding under the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
"We are going to look, step by step, if we can save the
process," Dijsselbloem said as he headed into a Dutch government
meeting. "At the same time, there is a request for an ESM
programme."
Dijsselbloem, asked about the resignation of Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis, said he had no personal problems with
any individuals in the negotiations with Greece.
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens and John
Stonestreet)